Public hearing on proposed Dearborn FY22 budget set for May 26

DEARBORN – The public hearing on the proposed city budget for Fiscal Year 2022 is set for 7:30 p.m. May 26 in the Council Chambers at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed budget, which covers expenditures and revenues for the City from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Multiple study sessions, which also were open to the public, have taken place since March between Mayor John O’Reilly Jr’s. administration and the City Council.

The final study session will be at 6:30 p.m. May 26 in the Council Chambers, prior to the public hearing.

Attendees will be asked to follow standard COVID-19 prevention safety protocols. No Zoom option is available.

Documents related to the proposed FY2022 budget are available at https://cityofdearborn.org/documents/city-budget/fy-2022, or go to www.cityofdearborn.org and click on the green button that says “Information on the Proposed FY22 Budget.”

A date has not been set yet for the public meeting in which the proposed budget will be voted on, but it must be before July 1, 2021.