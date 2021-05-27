D7 issues stranger danger alert

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Families within District No. 7 were warned about a potentially dangerous person in the community after an Annapolis High School student was approached twice, according to a May 26 letter.

Supt. Jennifer Mast said the student was walking to pick up her sibling from Polk Elementary School on two separate occasions when the same stranger approached her.

Both interactions took place at the intersection of Annapolis and Gertrude with the vehicle driving south of Gertrude. The stranger asked the student for directions during the first encounter, and then two weeks later asked the same student where she was going and coming from.

According to the letter, both times the student was able to catch up with other students who were walking on Annapolis. The stranger is described as a white male, approximately 20 to 25 years old with short, sandy blond hair.

His vehicle is a dark green, older model SUV — possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee — with scratches on the hood and passenger side door. A police report has been made with the Police Department and the district’s school rescue officer will continue to patrol the schools and neighborhood.

The letter asked the community to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle and possibly provide a license plate number. Anyone with information that may help the district or police locate the stranger is asked to call 313-203-3180 or 313-277-6770.

“Please take this opportunity to talk to your children about their safety,” Mast wrote. “Remind them to always be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are walking alone. Talk to your students about what they should do if approached by a stranger.”

Anyone who comes in contact with the stranger is asked not to approach him or attempt to question him about the incident.

