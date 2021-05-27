Taylor school bond proposal video available online and on cable channels

TAYLOR — The Taylor School District recently released a video presentation on information centering on a possible bond proposal. The video was created by Supt. Griff Mills and his staff, a 22-member TSD Bond Steering Committee and TMP Architecture, consultants involved in the project.

Given the age and deterioration of various buildings in the district, the group has considered various options concerning a future bond proposal in Taylor.

The city is cablecasting this short video at 10:30 p.m. each evening on its government access channels on Comcast and WOW. To view the video, click here.