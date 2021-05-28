G2G program sweeps through community

Police set next ‘Cop on Corner’ for June 15

TAYLOR — The 2021 version of the city’s Good to Great Neighborhood Program continues to make its way through the community, with focus currently in the Taylor Parks Elementary School neighborhood — Area 16, northeast corner— as well as Area 20, the southwest corner.

The Police Department’s “Cop on the Corner” program will meet for the second time in the southwest corner of the city from 5 to 6 p.m. June 15. The gathering will take place on the corner of Kerstyn and Leroy streets.

The success of the last program at that location prompted residents and police decided to make it a monthly get-together. Police Chief John Blair said he is looking forward to the next meeting.

Updates on G2G work include:

• Tree trimming is under way in Area 20.

• Free mulch remains available in the Jaycee Park parking lot near Taylor Parks, and in the southwest corner on the dead end of Stacey, Wellington, Sandee and McGuire.

• All easement trees ordered by residents through the G2G program has been planted.

• Concrete pavement work on Pinecrest will begin soon. Once that work is started, it is estimated to take four to five weeks.

• The new asphalt path connector in Jaycee Park, and the Merrick Street entrance to the parking lot, have been completed.

• The street improvement program for the southwest corner is still being finalized. It will be announced when a firm plan is put into place.

• Look for the drive heading into Phoenix Park to be completely ripped out and replaced. There may be other improvements done to the park.

• As an offshoot of the G2G program, some concrete panel replacement work is planned around Boardman Park.

• The city’s asphalt renovation program will kick into high gear next week. If your street is scheduled to be worked on, you will receive a letter in the mail.

• Ordinance enforcement continues, especially in Area 20.

Depending on how quickly some work finishes in the northeast and southwest corners of the city, G2G will shift some improvement programs to the middle areas of the community – Areas 21, 22 and 23. Those areas include the neighborhood between Beech Daly, Wick, Pelham and Ecorse roads.

For questions on the G2G program, email Sam DiCicco at [email protected]