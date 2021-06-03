Gucci backpack, goggles, camera stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A man who was too tired to remove his valuables from his vehicle when he arrived home from work soon regretted the decision, when he discovered the morning of June 1 that multiple items were stolen from his GMC Sierra overnight.

The victim, who lives in the 16000 block of Eureka Road, said the items stolen included a $1,700 red Gucci backpack; black and red Fox racing goggles, valued at $100 per pair; one pair of red Fox gloves, valued at $50; and a $500 DJI Pocket 2 compact 3-axis stabilized handheld camera.

There was no surveillance footage, and no suspects.