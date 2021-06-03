Revenge delivered

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A Southgate woman filed a police report May 24 following two months of daily unwanted carryout food deliveries to her house in the 13000 block of Jobin Street.

The woman admitted to having had issues with some of her neighbors.

A neighbor told police officers that the woman being victimized had issues with many people in the neighborhood, and frequently yells at people.

Police officers contacted a local sandwich shop, the source of many of the unwanted deliveries, and explained the situation.