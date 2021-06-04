Allen Park honors military’s fallenJune 4, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of City of Allen Park-Government FacebookLocal veterans listen on as Allen Park Mayor Gail McLeod gives a speech at the Allen Park Memorial Day Ceremony May 22. The ceremony held outside the Veterans Memorial at Southfield Road and Outer Drive included posting of colors by the Allen Park Police Department.Photo courtesy of City of Allen Park-Government FacebookAllen Park police officers post colors at the Allen Park Memorial Day Ceremony May 22. The ceremony held outside the Veterans Memorial at Southfield Road and Outer Drive included speeches by Mayor Gail McLeod and local veterans.Allen Park honors military’s fallen