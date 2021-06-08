Political sign rules explained; temporary signs permits available for businesses

DEARBORN – 2021 is an election year for those running for offices in the city of Dearborn, Wayne County and the state. So Dearborn property owners are reminded about rules regarding temporary signs, including political signs.

Across the city, signs are not allowed in the public right of way, including the easement between the sidewalk and the street, and they need to be at least three feet from a property line.

On residential properties, temporary signs, including political signs, must be no more than nine square feet per side, which is the size of most typical yard signs. There is no limit on the number of signs a residential property can have.

Commercial Districts

Properties in commercial districts need a city permit for all signs, even temporary political and for-sale signs.

Those properties can use a total area of 48 square feet for up to four signs, or 96 square feet if road frontage exceeds 400 linear feet. Signs may not have a total area per face of 24 square feet, and may not exceed six feet in height.

Temporary signs are allowed to be on display inside business windows without a permit as long as the signage does not cover more than 25 percent of any business window.

Temporary signs are permitted for no more than 60 consecutive days and need to be taken down no later than five days after the event they are promoting.

Businesses can apply for temporary sign permit online

The cost for a temporary sign permit in a commercial area is $40, and can be obtained through the city of Dearborn website.

Permit requirements for public land

Signs cannot be placed on city, county or other public land without a city permit and approval of the governing public agency. Improperly placed signs, including those in the easement, will be removed.

Signs regulated by size, not content

A 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling said ordinances can no longer distinguish between such content as whether a sign is promoting a yard sale, political candidate or property for sale, for example. Instead, signs are now regulated by size, zoning district and whether it is a temporary or permanent placement.

For more information, call 313-943-2150 or email [email protected]