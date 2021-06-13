Liquor thieves hit pharmacy

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A pair of liquor thieves made off with seven bottles of booze, valued at $150, the night of June 2 from the Walgreens Pharmacy at 22525 Wick Road.

The manager said the thieves, who hid the liquor inside their jackets, were a white woman in her 30s, wearing a blue face mask, black jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a backpack, and an Arabic man with a slight accent, in his 20, wearing a black hat, blue face mask, black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

When the pair left the store without paying for the liquor, they ran east to a nearby credit union, and left in a black sedan.

The manager said the thieves stole three bottles of Ciroc vodka, three bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and one bottle of RumChata cream liqueur.