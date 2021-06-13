Pitbull attacks dog walker

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A man walking his dog on Cameron Street near Leroy Street was attacked by a black pit bull, which latched onto his right forearm and bit him after he picked up his own dog to protect him.

The pit bull’s owner, an unidentified white woman in her early 30s, wearing green scrubs, pulled the dog off him and apologized before leaving the area. She did not provide her name or address.

First responders arrived shortly after and treated the man’s bitten arm, after which he was given a case number and advised.