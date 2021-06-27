Dearborn officials talk about flooding, why it happened and ongoing response

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – City officials spoke about the city’s most recent flooding, why it occurred and what they are doing to help residents during a June 26 press conference at the Administrative Center.

They also urged all residents to report household basement flooding and other rain event damage to the city, at 313-943-3030, or to fill out a form online, found on the city’s website, cityofdearborn.org, which allows city officials to tally the households with damage as a prelude to applying for disaster relief funds and to estimate the extra trash pickup resources needed.

The rain, which exceeded the amount of precipitation which occurred during the 2014 flooding, was exacerbated by rising Great Lakes levels, which have raised the level of the Rouge River, and, in turn, makes it more difficult to quickly evacuate storm runoff into to the river.

Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. said city officials gathered information during the early morning hours of June 26, and are now working on solutions to alleviate the problems caused by the flooding.

“What you are going to see now is what we talked about, what is of value, how can we make it better, and how can we take the money that we can afford to give and make it work for those who most need it,” he said.

Fire Chief Joseph Murray said city officials are working and communicating with local, county, state and federal contacts.

He said the mayor and city council already have approved $500,000 for immediate response to the flooding.

Murray said that in the early afternoon of June 26, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne County, and that Dearborn officials are continuing to coordinate with the state’s emergency management officials.

“At this time, this continues to be a developing situation, but I want to assure all residents that all resources are being deployed, and all pathways to help are being pursued,” he said.

Murray said a cooling center was available at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, and dry ice was being distributed at a drive-through lane at the COMPAC to city residents with identification, and recommends they bring a cooler.

He encouraged residents to remove all remaining valuables from their basements if they can do so safely, as more rain is predicted.

City Council President Susan Dabaja said city officials have witnessed the destruction of the storm, and they understand the residents’ anger.

“We are here to do everything we can to help each and every person during this challenging time,” she said. “We are strong, and we are resilient, but we have seen first-hand that we are stronger together.”

Dabaja urged residents to help others, and to check on elderly neighbors.

She said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) has been in touch with the White House about the flooding in her district.

Tim Hawkins, director of Property Maintenance and Development Services, urged residents to turn off the power to flooded basements.

“Everyone knows that electricity and water do not mix,” he said. “Use all the protection that you can when handling materials, such as rubber gloves and boots.

“I have personally pumped out seven basements, and it all appears to be storm water, but it may have contaminants in it that could be dangerous to your health.”

Hawkins told residents to put flood-damaged items on the curb, and the city’s solid waste management provider, Green For Life Environmental, will load any debris which it can during the week, and carryover material will be picked up on Saturdays and Sundays, if needed, which he said could continue for several weeks.

He encourages people to report household flooding, so the city can better anticipate the volume of flood damaged items which must be picked up.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad said several hundred cars were abandoned under bridges, and on freeway entrance and exit ramps, and that the day shift has towed more that 100 vehicles.

He encouraged people to stay off the roads if it starts raining again.

“Do not pull under a viaduct or a lower end of a street,” Haddad said. “It makes no sense that 30 cars get locked in under a viaduct.”

Bill Irwin, an attorney in the city’s legal department, said the cause of the flooding will be investigated.

“We will be working with the emergency management authorities to help with the coordination of any emergency management funds that become available,” he said. “We encourage residents to document their losses. Take pictures, take video, and if you have video of the water in the basement, that would be very helpful.”

Irwin said to also take photos of the items placed on the curb for pickup.

Since the water came out of basement floor drains, he urged residents to check their homeowner policies, to see if that is a covered expense. He said the city also has a claim form which residents can complete and submit.

Department of Public Works Director Jim Murray said the city’s infrastructure can handle storms with up to three inches of rain during a 24-hour period.

He said in 2014, 5.8 inches of rain fell on the west side of town, and 4.7 inches fell on the east side.

He said in the early morning hours of June 26, the west side had 7.6 inches of rain, almost two inches more than in 2014, and on the east side, the rain gauge failed, but they believe it registered more than 7.6 inches of rain, and said the east side of town experienced more severe flooding.

City Engineer Yunus Patel explained the city’s trunk sewer system, noting that the west side of Dearborn has 12 discharge points into the Rouge River, with the east side of town having only two discharge points.

He said the west side discharge interfaces are four to eight feet in diameter, whereas the two outlets on the east side are 17 feet and 10 feet in diameter.

Patel said the current sewer separation project is not a sewer improvement project, but was federally mandated to separate waste water from rain water, which created additional underground storage capacity.

He noted that the sewer separation project, which covered only about 30 percent of Dearborn, also provided an opportunity to improve roads and water lines when the separation work was occurring.

Patel said the west Dearborn sewage system, which was designed and installed from the 1930s to the 1960s, is deeper than the east side of Dearborn, which is at a lower elevation.

With the water level of the Great Lakes rising, the water level of the Rouge River has also risen, making it more difficult to use gravity to quickly discharge water runoff into the Rouge during storms, which is more of a disadvantage in the east side of Dearborn, which has less of a vertical drop area to capture runoff.

Also, the west side runoff discharge is still partially above the elevation of the Rouge, while the east side discharge is no longer higher than the Rouge River water level.

Jim Murray said the Rouge River elevation near the east Dearborn runoff outlets is about 8 feet higher than it normally would be.

“So, trying to get the water out of these pipes gets more difficult because that (river) water is so high,” he said. “When the water level is down, on this 40-year cycle, and it is starting to go down now, this will return to what it was designed to do, but right now, it wasn’t designed to fight against these high-water levels.”

Patel said a third outlet on the east side of the city could help.

Jim Murray explained that even after it stops raining, the level of the Rouge River continues to rise because it has more than 470 square miles of drainage area that will all crest in the channel by the east side discharge points.

“I don’t think it has crested yet,” Murray said. “It we get more rain water, it is still going to stay high.”

Patel said low street areas were flooded on the east side of town because it was better to have that water on the surface of the road than in basements.

“That is how it was designed,” Patel said.

Jim Murray said there is only so much within human control.

“We can’t stop huge rainfalls and our sewer backing up,” he said. “But it is a lot different than in 2014, and our facilities – our pump stations, and all our draining systems – were running unimpeded during the storm.

He warned against plugging the basement floor drain or installing a riser pipe.

“The ground elevation outside your basement will start rising, because it is not getting relief, and it will crack your floor and your foundation, and it can ruin your house,” he said. “So, it is better to have the water inside of your house, and deal with that afterward, as opposed to destroying your basement.”

Jim Murray said that, while Dearborn is not the only community to be affected by flooding, he believes it was hit harder than others.

“We are not the only community in this, but the more that we work together, the faster we are going to resolve this to the satisfaction of those impacted by it,” he said.