LWV Dearborn/Dearborn Heights urges ‘yes’ vote on library millage

Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Dearborn-Dearborn Heights is urging local residents to support the Dearborn Library Millage renewal on the August ballot. The 1 mill, six-year renewal would offset the cost of providing library services to Dearborn residents. Representing about 60 percent of the library’s operating budget, the millage would generate about $3.7 million annually.

In May, the Dearborn City Council approved the levying of an additional 0.69 mills to balance the proposed library budget. The League agrees with Councilman Robert Abraham who stated at the May 10 meeting that if residents want to keep Dearborn as a community that is distinguished among its neighbors, the city needs to continue to provide rich and valuable services to everyone. Times-Herald Newspapers, May 14)

A major goal of the League of Women Voters is to “encourage the informed and active participation in government.” The League agrees with Thomas Jefferson who said that “An Informed citizenry is the bulwark of democracy.”

How do libraries support this goal of civic engagement? A noted librarian, Matthew K. Poland, expresses it well:

“People view their public library as this democratic place where opinions are heard, resources are universally available, everyone is welcome and programs are offered about things that matter in the community.”

Access to reputable information sources has become even more important in this age of “disinformation” and libraries remain a trusted and respected public resource. The Dearborn Library has a wonderful collection of magazines on a wide variety of topics, both in print and online. Newspapers are also available for keeping current on topical issues. Of course, books chosen by professional staff are available for more in-depth study.

The Dearborn Library system deserves to be supported. It has shown over the years to be a good steward of its assets. It is a cultural and educational gem in our community. As you vote, think of the words of Benjamin Franklin, promoter of the first public library: “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”

Please vote ‘yes’ on the Dearborn Library Millage Renewal.

Jennifer Oliver

President

League of Women Voters – Dearborn/Dearborn Heights