Public hearing held for Southgate Drinking Water Revolving Fund project plan

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Hennessey Engineering Project Manager Tiffany Neubig outlined the city’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund project plan at a public hearing June 16 during the online city council meeting.

Neubig explained that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy amended its lead and copper rules in June 2018, and lead and galvanized water service lines must be replaced in their entirety from the water main to at least 18 inches inside the structure, regardless of ownership.

She noted that communities must replace 5 percent of the lead and galvanized water service lines annually during the next 20 years. Water sampling is part of the mandate.

The unfunded mandate will cost Southgate $1.2 million, which will service approximately 200 service lines at a $5,000 average cost.

The city may obtain a low-interest, 20-year loan through EGLE, which is typically at a 2 percent interest rate.

The city will also replace water mains, improve its water treatment plant, improve its pump station and booster station, enhance its storage tanks and water towers, and perform additional lead remediation with the water system.

A Drinking Water Infrastructure Grant could provide 30 percent of the project cost, and if approved, could become available next January.

Southgate’s lead service line replacements are in the northeast section of the city, from Brest Street to south of Eureka Road, and from Fort Street to Dix-Toledo Road.

In addition, a water main will be lined along Allen Road, from Orchard Street to Superior Avenue.

Neubig said if the city takes no action on its water mains, it will experience more breaks, with increasing frequency, which causes disruption to both residential and commercial properties.

The lead line service replacement will cost $409,500, with the water main lining project estimated to cost $1.7 million.

Neubig said Southgate has 10,530 water customers, with a resultant increase in each water bill of $12 annually, which could be reduced further if the city receives any grant funding.