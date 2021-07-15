10-year-old girl hit by car

RIVERVIEW — A 10-year-old Riverview girl was struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Trenton resident about noon today while she was crossing Kennebec Street in the 17700 block, police said.

Riverview Fire Rescue transported the girl to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Speed, distractions or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the incident, police said.

Police responded to the area of Huntington Elementary School on a report of a child struck by a car. Upon arrival, officers found the girl on the ground being attended to by her mother.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Riverview detectives with assistance from the Downriver Crash Team. Findings will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Police Department at 734-281-4222.

“This is an awful experience for the girl, her mother, and the young driver,” Police Chief Ronald Beggs said. “This is why it’s so important to always exercise caution and awareness when crossing a street or operating a vehicle. We wish the girl a speedy recovery.”