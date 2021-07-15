Dearborn teen missing

DEARBORN – The Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Dearborn home on July 9. It is possible that she could still be in the area or Taylor or Detroit.

Tahlaya Berry is described as a 14-year-old black female with dark hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she may be wearing.

The family said she has never gone missing before, and they have not had any contact with her since July 9.

“Our goal is to quickly and safely reunite Tahlaya with her family,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “The public is our greatest asset with locating this young lady.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 313-943-2241.