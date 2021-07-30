Piramal Pharma Solutions announces $35 million Riverview expansion

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Piramal Pharma Solutions is planning to expand operations in Riverview with the demolition of an existing building and build-out of a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing, warehousing and laboratory space, creating 31 jobs.

About $35 million will be invested by the contract pharmaceutical ingredient maker. Piramal Pharma, a subsidiary of India conglomerate Piramal Group, employs roughly 145 at its Riverview facility, according to the city’s news release.

The new facility is set to be built adjacent to its current site at 18655 Krause Street.

Initially, the site was established in 1962 as Ash Stevens LLC before U.S. operations were acquired in a $43 million deal five years ago.

“The Riverview location focuses on development and production of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients,” the release said. “Examples of these ingredients range from cytotoxic compounds to hormones like estrogen.”

This investment is supported by a $200,000 grant from the Jobs Ready Michigan, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., to pay for on-the-job training and recruiting efforts.

“The Riverview, Michigan site is an extremely important part of our global network, since it produces the active ingredients used in a number of developmental and commercial pharmaceutical treatments,” Piramal Pharma Solutions Chief Executive Officer Peter DeYoung said in the state’s press release.

“This expansion enables us to better serve our current customers and meet additional market demand for drug substances, including (high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients), furthering our efforts to reduce the burden of disease on patients around the world,” he said.

For more information on Piramal Pharma Solutions go to www.piramalpharmasolutions.com.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])