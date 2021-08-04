Hammoud, Woronchak advance to mayoral primary

Charter commission, library millage approved

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud and former state Rep. and County Commission Chairman Gary Woronchak will face off in the November mayoral race, with voters passing the library millage and the city charter commission proposal.

Of the 18 City Council candidates, the four lowest primary vote getters — Jonathon Akkari, 2,378; Ziad Abdulmalik, 2,638; Houda Berri, 3746; and Kamel Elkadri, 3,754 — will not advance.

In the mayoral primary, Hammoud received 8,774 votes (42 percent), with Woronchak receiving 3,764 votes (18 percent).

The other five candidates were City Council Chairman Susan Dabaja, 3,504 votes (17 percent); Thomas Tafelski, 3,035 (15 percent), Hussein Berry, 822 (4 percent), Jim Parrelly, 719 (3 percent), and Kalette Willis, 85 (0.4 percent).

In the City Council rate, 14 of the 18 candidates, including four incumbents, will advance to the November election, from which the top seven vote getters will be elected to the council.

The 14 city council candidates advancing are: Michael Sareini, 9,877 votes; Leslie Herrick, 8,190; Erin Byrnes 7,933; Ken Paris, 6,846; Robert Abraham, 6,828; Silvio Davis, 5,738; Gary Enos, 5,465; Khodr Farhat, 5,451; Kamal Alsawafy, 5,398; Lola Elzein, 5,383; Mustapha Hammoud, 5,247; Sam Luqman, 4,119; Khalil Othman, 3,966; and Saeid Mashgari Alawathi, 3,945.

Dearborn voters passed Proposal A, to form a charter commission to review, update and revise the city charter, 11,756 to 6,882, or 63 percent to 37. A charter commission slate will be elected in November.

The 1-mill library millage renewal, for six years, was approved 13,060 to 6,355, or 67 percent to 33. The millage, which generates $3.7 million annually, provides nearly 60 percent of the library’s operating budget.