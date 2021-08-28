McKinley School redeveloper submits third site plan and extension request

Residents fill meeting to voice opposition

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Joe DiSanto, of Coachlight Properties, LLC, presented a new site plan for the McKinley School redevelopment project Aug. 23, and requested an extended timeline, to which neighboring residents are opposed.

DiSanto submitted a proposal which includes six additional independent living units to the renovation proposal for the former school, at 640 Plum St., bringing the total independent living units to 30, and adding two separate new one-story buildings to the site, each with 30 suites, for assisted living and memory care.

The site plan shows expanded parking and a significantly diminished park footprint, relegating the remaining parkland to a small area in the northwest corner of the site.

DiSanto also asked that the project closing date be extended to July 1, 2022 as part of the third amendment to the agreement.

One of the newer city council members, feeling they lacked adequate information to make a fully informed decision, requested additional information. The council then resolved to hold the resolution in abeyance until the requested information was received, and would bring it forward for a decision at the Sept. 13 council meeting.

DiSanto said the only way to make the redevelopment of the former school financially feasible is to add memory care and assisted living units, which he said is in high demand.

The expanded footprint, however, eliminates a neighborhood park, walking track, playground and basketball court from its existing location. Neighbors contend that when the project changed from independent living to assisted living and memory care units, it became a business, which residents say is not a good fit for the residential neighborhood.

Neighbors foresee constant staff and ambulance traffic, and perceive that the amount of parking is inadequate, which will cause excessive spillover street parking on residential blocks near the site.

Additionally, neighbors expressed concern over the light pollution from the parking lot, with vehicle headlights beaming into their houses at night, as well as the lights and sirens of ambulances.

Residents were adamant in their desire to maintain the presence of the park, reiterating that a business does not belong in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood.

Many of the residents voicing concerns said they feared that not only would their house property value decrease, but they were concerned that they would have difficulty selling their house should they wish to put it on the market.

Another resident said she didn’t want to lose a neighborhood feel that was like “a Hallmark movie town.”

Residents asked the council to look for a better use for the site, and some suggested the former school building be demolished, if the school building’s stand-alone renovation were not financially feasible, and suggested some residential, single-family homes be built on the original school footprint, while maintaining the neighborhood greenspace, playground and recreation area.

Another resident said they were insulted that Coachlight Properties suggested relocating the neighborhood park to existing Greenbelt Park, which is about six blocks southeast of the existing park on the former school grounds.

If the council does not grant a project timeline extension during its Sept. 13 meeting, the redeveloper would be in violation of its existing agreement at the end of the calendar year.

In addition, DiSanto stated that the added buildings for memory care and assisted living are needed to make the redevelopment cost-effective.

The debate will likely continue at the 7 p.m. Sept. 13 council meeting, which is a hybrid meeting, accommodating both live and Zoom attendance.

Project documents are included in the Aug. 23 agenda packet, and additional documents will likely be included with the Sept. 13 meeting packet, which are posted on the city website, at wyandotte.net/front_desk/agenda_and_minutes/city_council.php.