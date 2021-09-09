Employee reports counterfeit money usage

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspaper

HEIGHTS — Police were dispatched to 7-Eleven, 27150 Cherry Hill Aug. 31 for the report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was used by a woman to purchase items.

The woman — described as black, short with a skinny build — entered the store about 1 a.m. and purchased items then came back into the store about 1:40 p.m. and attempted to buy alcohol.

The employee realized the $100 bill the woman presented was fake. According to the report, the woman ran out of the store and left in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

When the employee checked the $100 bill the woman paid with earlier and realized that one was fake as well, having “play money” printed on it.

The employee did not recall what the woman purchased or printed an itemized receipt, but said she remembers giving the woman change from the earlier purchase.

No further information was provided and the counterfeit money was tagged as evidence.