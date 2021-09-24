Taylor man charged in Romulus fatal shooting

TAYLOR — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lajohn Esten Washington, 24, of Taylor in connection with the fatal shooting of Chevron Lawrence, 28, of Detroit, and the non-fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Taylor man.

Washington was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned this morning in 34th District Court and given a $500,000 cash, surety bond. If he is released on bond, he will be ordered to have a GPS tether. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 6 in 34th District Court before Judge Brian Oakley.

Police said Washington and the victims were at a liquor store in the 27420 block of Eureka Road in Romulus about 11 p.m. Aug. 23. It is alleged that Washington fatally shot Lawrence and attempted to shoot the 18-year-old before fleeing. Investigation by the Romulus Police Department led to Washington’s arrest on Sept. 20.

The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.