Trenton exploring addition of curbside recycling

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — The City Council heard options for the cost and implementation of curbside recycling for residents during a Sept. 20 study session.

Mayor Steven Rzeppa hopes an item relating to the recycling will be on the city council’s next meeting agenda which is in two weeks. Trenton is one of six communities in Wayne County that does not provide curbside recycling to its residents, but discussions have happening for the last few years.

About two months ago City Administrator Dean Creech was asked by the council to look into offering the service in-house, similar to how trash collection is done in the city.

Currently, Trenton uses its own city employees and trucks for trash pickup which will continue if recycling is added. Creech said the recycling service will be bi-weekly with collection on the same day of the week as trash day for residents.

A dropoff center for recycling is the current service offered to residents. The city did not look into outsourcing curbside recycling under the options explored.

Creech explained the costs for the planned curbside recycling saying that a dedicated truck for recycling would be $290,000 and 6,700 carts for residents at $58 apiece totaled $412,000 for capital investment of $702,000.

There would still need to be a truck operator employee salary, cost for educating the residents and money set aside for sustainability. The truck would take six to eight months to acquire, so city council action is needed within the next 30 days.

Creech said the 96 gallon carts are easier to acquire and that the service could be implemented by July 2022. The new employee would be hired around May or June for truck operation.

There is a plan to educate residents on recycling and how the service will operate. An expected 70 percent participation and an estimated five to 12 pounds of recyclable material per residence is estimated by the city.

The annual budget for the curbside recycling was broken down to $50,000 a year for truck replacement with the truck life being at least six years, cart replacements at $10,000, tipping fees based on tons at $151,000, labor and benefits at $72,112, fuel plus repair and maintenance at $10,000, and education and advertising at $10,000.

A total of $303,112 was calculated annually, so monthly the total would be $25,259.

“This is a service that is going to cost money, it is an investment,” Creech said. “I don’t even think it costs, I think it is an investment but it’s going to fluctuate at different times, it’s going to be more expensive depending on the recycling market. It’s something we should, in my opinion, be providing no doubt about it. Trenton is a first class community and this is a service that we really — has been asked for from the residents quite a bit and my council.”

Creesh also said that the city has a trash truck budgeted currently and would properly brand it so residents are aware it is for recycling.

A recommendation to pay for the service was made by Creesh in his presentation which would have a $5.50 monthly fee per house generating $23,408 monthly. For senior citizens 65 years and older the cost would be $3 for a $6,584 amount generated. Total revenue would be $29,992 if all applicable individuals participate in the service and the revenue needed is projected to be $25,259.

The City Council would be able to have excess revenue held for related expenses and adjust the approved rate annually. Creech has already applied for an EGLE grant and a Recycling Partnership grant which would cover $598,000.

Trenton would then cover $104,000 to $110,000 with monies recouped easily during the first year of operation, Creech said. Option A for the council to consider assumes that both grants are approved, truck and cart purchases are made which would result in a capital outlay for the city at about $110,000.

For Option B, it would be assumed that the EGLE grant is rejected and Recycle Partnership is approved, shift budgeted trash truck to recycle truck costing $290,000, and the recycle grant covers $110,000 leaving capital outlay for city at approximately $312,000.

Option C assumes that the city didn’t want to defer the trash truck and the EGLE grant is rejected so the city would dig into the fund balance for about a $600,000 net investment for the city.

Creech included Option D which was for no curbside recycling service.

Rzeppa said that he got a consensus that the city council is in favor of option A or B. Council members asked several questions including still maintain the recycle drop off center for residents.

Other questions were about setting up alerts to remind when recycle week would be, working with schools to educate students who will also take information home to families, creating a commission or committee group of residents and administration to help during implementation and also afterward, and adding the monthly cost to water bills for those planning to use the curbside recycling service, which would need city council action to implement.

Another question raised was covering residents who live in apartments or condos, in addition to businesses and schools. Creech said that is something which would be looked into after the kickoff as a way to enhance or grow the service. Those who are not serviced will not have the monthly charge on their water bills.

At the end of the study session four residents spoke about he proposed curbside recycling service and all were in favor.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])