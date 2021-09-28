Ringwald returns to live theater with ‘Puffs,’ set at a certain wizarding school

Whether or not you’re a fan of a certain boy wizard who lived, you’ll be enchanted by Matt Cox’s “Puffs,” an unauthorized parody of “seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic,” running live onstage Oct. 15 to Nov. 1 at the Ringwald Theater’s new location at Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. 9 Mile Road, in Ferndale.

Puffs, (which is short for Hufflepuffs), follows an ordinary boy who discovers he is a wizard, and is whisked away to a mysterious school of magic, where he and his two best friends strive to develop their magical abilities and avoid attacks by malevolent beings. However, unlike the better-known trio of Gryffindors, these three Puffs just want to ward off evil wizards and graduate.

It should be noted that “Puffs” is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Brothers, or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play, which, of course, makes it all the more deliciously tempting.

Directed and narrated by Joe Bailey, the cast members, who play multiple roles, include Melissa Beckwith as Hannah, Miles Bond as Oliver Rivers, Al Duffy as Sally, Phoenix Eldridge as Wayne, Tess Hannah as Leanne, Asia Marie Hicks as Megan Jones, Suzan M. Jacokes as Ernie Mac, Richard Payton as Cedric and Voldy, Brandy Joe Plambeck as J. Finch and Katy Schoetzow as Susie.

Payton said “Puffs” tell a familiar story about a certain boy wizard from an entirely new and unexpected perspective.

“If you’ve ever felt like an underdog, you’ll love to see these misfits find their inner strength and learn that they are much more capable than they give themselves credit for,” he said.

Payton said anyone will enjoy the play, regardless of their familiarity with the Harry Potter franchise.

“I think anyone can enjoy the spirit of this production, story and characters,” he said. “There are inside jokes, so the more familiar you are with what is being parodied, the more you will enjoy just how clever the script and writers are.”

Payton said he loves working on comedies like “Puffs” with a talented cast.

“Everyone gets to try new things, be completely wacky and come up with stuff that makes us all laugh,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like work when you are laughing the whole time.”

Hicks said that, as an actor, it is good to be back in a creative space after being stuck at home for more than a year.

“The show is lightning fast and jam-packed with action and fun,” she said. “We are all so glad to be doing it.”

She said the show is easy for anyone to understand, even those not up on Hogwarts happenings.

“I haven’t read any of the books, but the show is so clever and well-written, it is easy to follow for those not brushed up on our magic wizard stories,” she said. “There’s another story about this school to be shared, so come see ‘Puffs’ for yourself and find out.”

“Puffs” runs Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. for Monday, Friday and Saturday shows, and 3 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

Tickets are $25 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows, and $15 for Monday performances. To order, go to theRingwald.com.

Masks and proof of vaccination, for audience members age 12 and older, are required for entry.

WSU PRESENTS ‘EVERYBODY’ ON THE HILBERRY STAGE

Theatre and Dance at Wayne present Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Everybody,” a runner-up for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Oct. 1 to 16 live onstage at the Hilberry Theater, 4743 Cass Avenue, in Detroit.

Directed by Cheryl Turski, “Everybody” gives new life to a story about death and the meaning of life through the retelling of the 15th century morality play, “The Summoning of Everyman,” in which all must seek a companion for the trip to the grave.

The show, both provocative and funny, inspires audiences to contemplate the meaning of life.

All roles are determined by lottery at the beginning of each performance, challenging the cast with 128 different performance opportunities.

The show runs 8 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 and 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14, with 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 6, 9 and 16 matinees.

Tickets are $22 for general admission, $15 for students, and $18 for seniors and WSU faculty, staff and alumni. To order, call 313-577-2972, or go online, to theatreanddance.wayne.edu/buy-tickets.

COVID-19 vaccination cards will be checked at the door, and all patrons are required to be masked.