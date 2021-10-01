Haddad recognizes 3 former Dearborn police officers who became police chiefs

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Following a 9/11 remembrance, Police Chief Ronald Haddad presented keys to the city to three former Dearborn police officers who are now police chiefs in other Michigan cities.

The city keys were bestowed upon Riverview Police Chief Ronald Beggs, Belleville Police Chief and acting City Manager David Robinson and Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski.

Haddad said the three were part of the Dearborn Police Department’s senior staff at a time when he was serving on five national committees while reshaping the department and putting it back on track to move in a positive direction.

“Every one of these guys I could send in my stead at a minute’s notice,” he said. “We could not have done the work that we did in this city and this department if I didn’t have people like these three gentlemen working for me.”

Haddad said other cities in the state want the talent that has been developed in the Dearborn Police Department.

“You couldn’t have three better people to go out and help them develop their cities and their departments to meet the crises of the future,” he said. “It’s not a one-man show. We’ve been blessed with some very, very good, top-notch executives with the three of them.”

Haddad said the key to the city recognized their service and friendship, and they were always welcome in Dearborn.

“I have done what I’ve done because I had great people like this,” he said. “My aim is not to get in the way of them doing good work, so I always know when to sit back and let them carry the ball.”

Haddad said he couldn’t be prouder of the three police chiefs.

“Thank you, and keep up the good work all around,” he said.