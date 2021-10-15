Ford Taurus reported missing

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Police were dispatched to a house in the 9100 block of Weddel after a white Ford Taurus parked in the driveway was stolen overnight.

The victim last saw the vehicle Oct. 11, and about 8:30 a.m. the next morning it was gone. According to the report, the doors were locked and there was no glass on the ground.

Also, the victim had both sets of keys. The victim told police he wants to prosecute if a suspect or suspects are identified.

There were no security cameras on the house or any of the surrounding houses.