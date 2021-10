By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — The victim of larceny from a storage unit at iStorage, 15301 Seaway Drive, reported to police that a guitar, electric keyboard, dishes and purse were missing as of Oct. 11.

She was notified by staff that her unit was broken into, possibly sometime in early October. When the victim went to her unit, she noticed the missing property and that it appeared her lock was cut off using bolt cutters.

There was no suspect information listed in the report.