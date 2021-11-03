Dearborn voters elect 9 to charter commission

Temporary millage charter amendment defeated

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – From a field of 22 candidates, residents elected nine representatives to the city charter commission, which convenes every decade to review how the how well the document governs the city.

In addition, a temporary millage charter amendment, to allow the city to avoid reductions in programs and services, was defeated, with 52 percent opposed (10,495 votes), and 48 percent in favor (9,772 votes).

The nine candidates elected to the commission and their vote totals are: Elizabeth Bailey (9,204), Hassan F. Abdallah (8,568), Sharon Dulmage (7,727), Jim O’Connor (7,631), Hussein Hachem (7,230), Cheryl Hawkins (6,332), Timothy S. Harrison (5,966), L. Glenn O’Kray (5,912), and Laura Dudgeon (5,905).

Those not elected to the charter commission, and their vote total, are: Kimberly Ismail (5,900), Mansour Sharha (5,159), Mark J. Dawdy (4,691), Albert Abbas (4,648), L. Gail Walls (4,608), Sam Hamade (4,585), Fatmeh Saad (4,251), Jacklin Zeidan (3,776), Jamil Khuja (3,735), Michael Kuentz (3,730), Richard AlAziz (3,230), Rami Younes (2,780), and Gussan Abdulkarim (2,695).