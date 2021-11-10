Man wanted in Dearborn fatal hit-and-run surrenders

DEARBORN — The 18-year-old driver who allegedly fatally struck a 6-year-old Dearborn Heights girl on Bingham Street and fled Nov. 7 surrendered today, police said.

Police said Jyon Collins’ surrender was a direct result of support from local news media and the assistance of the public.

“With the subject in custody it’s important to note that this investigation is active and ongoing,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Bingham about 2:50 p.m. on a report of a 6-year-old child being struck by a sport utility vehicle that did not stop at the scene.

Video footage shows that the girl, Batoul Haider Alfadawi, had crossed the street to pick up a ball from behind a parked car, then darted back into the street, into the path of the Chevy Equinox which struck her. She was in Dearborn visiting her grandmother. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Detroit, where she died of her injuries.

(Sue Suchyta contributed to this report.)