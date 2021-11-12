Credit union foils check fraud

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A woman who had been convicted of multiple financial crimes, and is currently on probation, tried unsuccessfully to cash a fraudulent check for more than $1,600 on Nov. 8 in the drive-through lane at Zeal Credit Union, 4125 Oakwood Blvd.

A clerk noticed that the composition of the check seemed off, so she tried to stall while a manager called police officers, but the woman became nervous and drove off, abandoning her identification card and the fraudulent check.

Further investigation indicated that the suspect had cashed a check for a similar amount 10 minutes earlier at a Zeal Credit Union branch in Dearborn.

Police officers confirmed with the company printed on the document that they had not issued the payroll check.