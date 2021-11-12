Glass jar filled with money stolen

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Police were dispatched to Kroger, 25400 Ford Road Oct. 21 for a stolen jar filled containing over $100 of assorted bills. The victim said he was playing his guitar in the parking lot when he observed a black vehicle that was reversing from its parking spot slam its brakes.

A white exited the driver side door and ran toward the table in front of the victim and grabbed the jar. The thief did not say anything to the victim before running back into the vehicle and fleeing in an unknown direction.

The thief was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with long black hair. The victim told police that if he saw the thief he would be able to identity him.