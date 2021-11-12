SUV stolen from apartment parking lot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A locked 2017 gray Dodge Durango was reported stolen Oct. 31, without keys, from the parking lot of an apartment building in the 15000 block of Garrison Lane.

The victim, who said the vehicle belongs to her son-in-law, who lets her use it, was up-to-date on payments, and no one else had permission to drive it.

There was broken glass on the ground next to where it was parked, indicating a likely break-in to gain access to the vehicle interior. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.