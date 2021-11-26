Louis Nagy III served Dearborn for 60 years

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Louis Nagy III, 81, who served the city of Dearborn for 60 years, passed away Oct. 27, surrounded by his family.

He served with the Dearborn Police Department as a patrol officer, youth officer and mayoral body guard, and retired as a sergeant.

Following his retirement, Nagy served in security for a Fortune 500 company, and later worked as an ordinance officer for the city of Dearborn’s Property Maintenance and Development Services Department. He also worked for St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Catholic Church.

He took pride in his work, was known for his loyalty, and was well-respected.

Nagy leaves Shirley, his wife of 47 years, and his six children: Robert (Vickie) Nagy, Cynthia (Mark) Perrine, Christina Nagy Lillis, Lisa (John) Ninkovich, Carrie (Robert) Vacca, and Frank (Tamara) Costa. He also leaves 10 grandchildren, and his brother, David (Velaine) Nagy.

A funeral mass was held Nov. 4 at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Church in Dearborn.