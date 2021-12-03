Melvindale approves lift station electrical upgrade

Work needed prior to new pump installation

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The City Council approved Department of Public Works Director Larrie Ordus’ recommendation to upgrade the Seaway Drive lift station electrical system Dec. 1, prior to installation of a new pump.

Ordus said the cost would not exceed $20,000, and would come from the city’s water and sewer fund.

He said the electrical system panels for the Seaway Drive lift station, which controls the pumps, components and breakers, has been down there for many years, has been exposed to a damp environment, and the components are old and can’t be easily replaced.

Ordus said all of the panels would need to be removed from the lift station to be accessible, because the material is deteriorating.

He said the pump station only serves two businesses, Schrader Oil and GLE Scrap Metal, taking the sewage from those businesses and pumping it to another level.

“It definitely needs upgrading for the electrical,” he said. “It’s time. I’ve got a brand-new pump to put in there, so, I didn’t want to put the pump in until we do the electrical.”

Mayor Wheeler Marsee said he had some electricians he knows look at it, and they told him that steel instead of stainless steel for the control boxes, should have been used because of the proximity to water.

Ordus said the new panels will be placed further up, which will remove them from being in a confined space situation.

Marsee said it will also place the panels further away from the large spiders that reportedly inhabit the pump station.