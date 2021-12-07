Cherry Hill Presbyterian to present Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

DEARBORN — Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church will present the traditional service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Dec. 19.

Based on the service begun in 1918 at King’s College, Cambridge, the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols tells the story of the promise of a Messiah and birth of Jesus through a series of Scripture readings, carols, hymns, choral anthems, and solos.

The choirs of Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church and Littlefield Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Music Director and Organist Charles Miller, will present this service in the church sanctuary.

Miller, who joined Cherry Hill Presbyterian in January 2020, has more than 40 years’ experience in music ministry. A native of Traverse City, he graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy and earned a Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in choral conducting from the University of Connecticut.

He has performed solo recitals at the National Cathedral and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; St. Thomas Church and Brick Presbyterian in New York City; and at York Minster and St. Paul’s Cathedral in England.

Beloved carols, familiar choral and solo works will be included as part of the service with members of both churches serving as readers.

All are welcome by following COVID-19 protocols for masking and safe distancing. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Facebook and taped for viewing on YouTube, with access available at www.cherryhillchurch.org.

For additional information, the Rev. Mark Phillips at 313-563-4800.