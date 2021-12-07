School threats unsettle Westwood, Crestwood districts

No threats in Dearborn

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Police Chief Mark Meyers said Dec. 6 the department, along with administrators in both the Westwood and Crestwood school districts, are actively investigating online threats made against schools.

“All individuals creating or posting real or hoax threats will be prosecuted with the assistance of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office,” he said. “We encourage anyone who may have information regarding any threat of violence toward an individual or a school community to notify the police department, their school administration or their parents.”

In response to queries following speculation on social media, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said Dec. 6 that there is no credible threat information involving Dearborn High School.

“We are working with regional law enforcement partners as appropriate on all regional threat information,” he said.

David Mustonen, Dearborn Public Schools communications director, said confirmed Dec. 6 that there was no threat made to Dearborn High School.

“We are, however, following our protocols, being proactive, and cautious as we understand that students and parents are very sensitive right now and anxiety levels are running high,” he said. “When something occurs in a neighboring district it can affect our community as well. Therefore, we need to respond accordingly and ensure that our school remains a safe environment for learning.”

Dearborn High School Principal Zeina Jebril addressed comments made on social media in a letter to parents.

“We were made aware of a threatening comment made toward a neighboring high school, warning students not to come to school on Monday,” she said. “We have been in contact with the administration of the neighboring district and they are working with their local law enforcement to determine the source and credibility of the comment.

“Obviously, since this is a neighboring community, we share many common friends and family. These comments have heightened the emotions of some students and staff in our building at a time when we are all still very emotionally upset about the events that occurred last week at Oxford High School.”

Jebril said that, out of an abundance of caution, and recognizing that students and staff were in a highly emotional state, that school resource officers, plain clothes officers, additional district staff and other resources from the Dearborn Police Department will be at Dearborn High School “to ensure the safety of the school and help to bring an added sense of security to our students.”