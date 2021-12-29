Dispute escalates to door-kicking

By SUE SUCHYTA

RIVERVIEW — A domestic dispute between a couple at an apartment complex the night of Dec. 21, which escalated into the man trying to kick open an apartment door from the hallway, was diffused when the man agreed to have a friend pick him up and take him offsite for a cooling off period.

The woman said she locked the man out of the apartment when he became angry and ransacked the interior of the apartment while looking for a key.

The couple independently confirmed that their argument had not escalated to verbal or physical threats.