Traffic stop results in felony arrest

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 33-year-old River Rouge man was charged with multiple firearm felonies at 12:37 a.m. Dec. 18 following a traffic stop of a car in which he was a passenger in the 1100 block of Fort Street.

When police officers saw a vehicle on Fort Street with illegally tinted windows and no visible license plate, they initiated a traffic stop. The driver was asked to lower her window, at which time a police officer observed an unrestrained child in the back seat, an open container of alcohol in the center console, another open container of alcohol at the adult male passenger’s feet and a handgun protruding from underneath the front passenger seat.

Fearing that the man might reach for the firearm, he was ordered to exit the vehicle, which he initially refused to do. As officers tried to verbally convince him to comply, he rolled up the windows and locked the car doors.

However, the officers remained calm, de-escalated the situation, and, after several tense moments, the man complied.

The man, Aubrey Robinson, 33, was charged Dec. 19 in front of 36th District Court Judge Rodney Johnson, and released on bond.

His charges included: firearm weapon possession by a felon, ammunition possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, two felony firearm weapon charges, and being a habitual offender.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ecorse woman, was cited and released for possession of amphetamines.