D7 moves to online learning with increase of COVID-19 cases

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Students and staff throughout Dearborn Heights District 7 are back to remote learning following an increase and significant COVID-19 positive cases, and number of quarantines and isolations Supt. Tyrone Weeks announced in a letter.

All schools except for Madison Elementary School will participate in online learning from Jan. 10 to 21 and return to in-person learning Jan. 24.

During a Jan. 6 special board of education meeting, Weeks provided an update on the decision. He shared the most up-to-date COVID-19 data for the district which was as of 3 p.m. that day.

A total of 219 staff and students were in quarantine with 50 positive cases and 169 close contact.

“In particular there are eight staff who are positive out at this time and four staff close contact,” he said. “Student positive cases are 42 and 165 students are close contact.”

Weeks also said he was still receiving additional communication from administrators that those numbers are continuing to grow.

There were no positive cases from staff and students at Madison Elementary School that day, Weeks said, so they will report to school as normal.

All other staff in the district are set to report to their assigned working locations.

“The decision to report to work was down in terms of consideration of past practices and done in collaboration with our district leaders,” Weeks said.

During the report, Weeks mentioned donations from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget made possible by Annapolis High School Principal Cheryl Howard.

A total of 10,000 KN95 masks, 200 gallons of hand sanitizer and 6,000 pairs of gloves were donated by the DTMB.

In his letter to the D7 community, Weeks said the custodial staff will be deep clean and sanitize district buildings during the virtual learning period, as they will be free of most staff and all students. For their virtual learning, all students were provided with a device to take home.

“It is important that all students attend classes with their devices on, virtually, engaging with their teachers so they meet daily attendance requirements,” Weeks wrote. “If the district does not meet daily attendance rates, we may need to add school days to our calendar at the end of June.”

The food service department will distribute meals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 10, 13, 18 and 20. Breakfast and lunch for three days will be distributed on Monday, and on Tuesday and both Thursdays breakfast and lunch for two days will be distributed.

Distribution at O.W. Best Middle School, 22201 Powers, will remain a drive-through site using the alley behind the school while Bedford Elementary School, 4650 Croissant, will have a walk up-site using the front door of the building.

Parents may pick up the meals, and if they are not able to, anyone may do so on their behalf. The district asks those who are pick up meals wear a mask.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])