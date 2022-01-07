Swift to request censuring of Robbins

By ZEINAB NAJM

RIVERVIEW — The ongoing saga involving Councilman David Robbins continued with the waving of his preliminary exam, moving the case to Wayne County Circuit Court.

Robbins was set to appear Jan. 6 in 27th District Court in Wyandotte before the case was moved to Detroit for the arraignment on information scheduled for Jan. 20.

He is facing charges of one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of reckless driving, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. Robbins was arranged in Nov. 17 in 27th District Court.

Since the incident, several Riverview residents have made comments at city council meetings where they called for Robbins to resign, with no response or statement by Robbins.

During the Jan. 3 City Council meeting, Mayor Andrew Swift said the city has been in the spotlight ever since Robbins’ incident.

“I feel it’s my responsibility as mayor to protect the integrity, honor and decency of our city,” he said. “We have so much to offer.

“This council has an enormous amount of work to do that requires trust amongst ourselves, faith, confidence in each other and the public in us. Character and trust are everything to the public and this is what we’re going to be judged on.”

Preliminary discussions between Swift and City Attorney Randy Pentiuk have led to a possible request for a resolution of Robbins’ censuring.

Swift said during the meeting this would be done so the people can understand that what little the city and city council can do will be done.

Pentiuk explained that a “motion of censurship is an expression by the will of the body of its displeasure over certain conduct.”

Resident Matthew Zick attended the meeting because he felt the need to address Swift and council due to Robbins “disgraceful actions.”

“Mr. Robbins wants to represent the citizens of Riverview?” Zick said during public comment. “His vial and hateful rant does not represent the values of this city. Mr. Robbins demonstrated that he lacks the values, character and the judgement necessary to represent the citizens of Riverview.

“His disgusting actions are making the city look awful to our Downriver neighbors, the metro Detroit area and all at large. His inexcusable behavior is doing irreparable damage to the city I love and its residents. Mr. Robbins needs to resign, effective immediately.”

Body camera footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by former Councilman Bill Towle show the night Robbins was involved in an alcohol-related non-fatal car crash and argument with a man in a coney island parking lot.

On Nov. 4, a Riverview police officer heard a vehicle engine revving, and then heard a loud crash, so he began searching the area for a possible accident scene.

The crash occurred about 1:38 a.m., not long after Robbins was elected to the city council in the Nov. 2 general election.

According to the Wayne County Prosector’s Office, Robbins allegedly was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a tree in the median of Fort Street near Voight Avenue.

He then left the scene on foot.

Another officer was in the area and searched the parking lot of Zorba’s Coney Island, 17543 Fort St., where he noticed an altercation so he investigated.

From 1:47 to 2 a.m., police remained in the parking lot speaking to Robbins and a man allegedly involved in an argument with Robbins.

While being interviewed by police, Robbins repeatedly referred to the race of the man with whom he argued, and also referred to the man as “some random-ass black dude,” and “riff-raff.”

As police searched the men, they asked them questions about what took place.

Robbins is heard on video saying that the other man attacked him with a folding knife and that his friends blocked the blade. He is repeatedly heard saying that he doesn’t even know who the other man is and that the man wasn’t from Riverview.

Police also spoke with the man who let them know he had the knife in his pant leg because it fell through his pants. As they searched the man, he said he wasn’t going to let Robbins threaten him and that he hadn’t met Robbins before.

The man also said he had no problem with Robbins. Police offered the man a ride home where they then gave him back his knife.

About 2:09 a.m., police found a silver Ford Fusion with heavy front end damage and tree branches lodged in the bumper in the parking lot of DaVita Riverview Dialysis, 18236 Fort St., which possibly was involved in the crash.

They searched the Fusion, took photos and determined it belonged to Robbins. Shortly after, the Fusion was towed by Riverview Towing.

An investigation later that morning revealed a tire track led directly into the parking lot and three silver bumper pieces as evidence.

Witness statements put Robbins at the coney island; Slip Mahoney’s, 18480 Fort St.; and scene of the crash.

The man involved was interviewed by police the day dater the incident outside his apartment where he said he remembered very little of what happened Nov. 4.

He also said he wasn’t hurting from assault and that he faintly remembers getting punched in the face and kicked in the gut. When asked if he wanted to purse the assault case for him, the man said he didn’t remember and he felt fine, and just considered it a night that things got out of control.

Police then questioned the man on the accusation of having a knife and he did remember that but nothing else. He told police that he always carries a knife for protection.

A witness interviewed at the Police Department said they were outside Slip Mahoney’s with others, and not with Robbins. They saw the Fusion drive across the Fort Street median and ran to see if the occupants were OK when they saw Robbins in the driver’s seat.

The second witness said the Fusion went airborne and then drove into the DaVita Dialysis parking lot. According to the report, two witnesses pushed the car while Robbins attempted to steer and the two also pushed the car from a handicap parking spot to a regular spot.

Both witnesses walked over to the crash scene and picked up debris, moving them off the road.

After trying to contact Robbins following the incident, a fax was sent Nov. 8 from the lawers representing Robbins which stated he had retained legal counsel.

Police arrived at Robbins’ house at 2:48 a.m. where he initially spoke to officers through a screen window before going outside. When asked by police if he knew why they were there talking to him, Robbins said, “because a guy tried to stab me and I hit him until he stopped.”

At the restaurant, Robbins did not mention the physical altercation, but at the house he repeatedly mentioned it to police because he was upset. Neither man appeared to be physically injured in the body camera footage.

Robbins also is heard saying he didn’t want to go to jail and that he had work the next day. Before he was at the restaurant, he said he was at Slip Mahoney’s, where he had about five pints of beer in four hours he spent with friends.

Also, Robbins said he was not driving after leaving Slip Mahoney’s and that he was not sure where his car was, but that he parked it there and it should be at the bar.

He said he walked across the street to Zorba’s to get something to eat before going home.

As officers continued to question Robbins, he continued to mention his altercation with the man, but police were seeking answers on Robbin’s vehicle instead.

Robbins searched his pocket for his keys, which he could not find. He told officers he had a silver Ford Fusion and that he didn’t think there was any damage to it before that night.

Police told Robbins they found a tree run over in the median on Fort Street near Slip Mahoney’s and Zorba’s, and later found the Fusion with damage to the front passenger side and parts of the pine tree embedded in the grill.

Robbins said he left the Fusion in Slip Mahoney’s parking lot and didn’t have the keys. He also did not know who would’ve taken his car. Officers were seen leaving Robbins’ house bout 3:10 a.m., according to the body camera footage.

