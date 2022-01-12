Camilleri announces District 4 state Senate run

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – State Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) announced Jan. 10 that he will run for the newly-formed District 4 state Senate seat, which includes much of Downriver and southern Wayne County.

District 4 encompasses Belleville, Brownstown Township, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township, Huron Township, Riverview, Romulus, Southgate, Sumpter Township, Trenton, Van Buren Township, Wayne, Woodhaven, Wyandotte and part of Taylor.

Because of term limits, Camilleri is completing his third and final term in the state House of Representatives, and said he was excited to announce his state senate bid.

“As a former teacher and the son and grandson of union autoworkers, I know the stories and struggles of working families, because I’ve lived them,” he said.

Camilleri said that as a state representative, he learned how to create change and overcome roadblocks.

He said supporting educators, workers and community infrastructure needs are among the challenges he foresees.

“As your next state senator, I’ll bring bold leadership to Lansing to continuing delivering results, because that’s what our families deserve,” Camilleri said.