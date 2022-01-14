Dearborn libraries, district court receive grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A $3,000 grant for the Dearborn Public Libraries and a $53,287 grant for the 19th District Court were accepted by the City Council during its Jan. 11 meeting.

The library grant, from the Dearborn Public Library Foundation, will be used to purchase Playaway Launchpads and headphones, pre-loaded tablets for young children, for in-library usage, which provide increased educational technology access for early learners.

Library Director Maryanne Bartles said in a Jan. 3 memo to the council that the tablets contain early literacy instruction modules, help with social and emotional skill learning; provide math lessons; teach school readiness skills; and provide science, technology, engineering, art and math activities.

The court grant is a 2022 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant provided by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, which is part of the Department of Justice.

While the funds will allow court personnel to purchase supplies, equipment and materials designed to maintain public safety by preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the bulk of the money will be used to improve and expand the court’s ability to facilitate remote and no-contact operations.

The funds are provided through a reimbursement grant, but no matching funds are required.