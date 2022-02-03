Sparking curiosity: Southgate sponsors Mad Scientist Workshops at Civic Center

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – From blowing up balloons to launching rockets, Southgate is offering local youth a chance to spark their scientific curiosity with Mad Science Workshops at the Civic Center.

Six workshops, for children ages 5 to 12, will run February through June, and will be held in the party room adjacent to rink A.

The cost per workshop is $27, or $150 for all six workshops.

Dry Ice Capades, at 6 p.m. Feb. 14, will let participants manipulate matter in all three states by melting metal in boiling water and freezing water with dry ice. A take-home Thermocolor Kool Cup will let participants check the temperature of liquids in their own home after the workshop.

Slime Time, at 10 a.m. March 12, offers a gooey hour of oozing delight, as attendees make their own slime and learn what they can do with it. A take-home sample is included.

All About Animals, at 6 p.m. March 14, will have fur and feathers flying as children learn about animals and their homes, as well as animal bodies and life cycles. Making animal tracks and sounds is part of answering the call of the wild.

Kitchen Chemistry, at 6 p.m. April 11, will teach children what goes on inside of them that enables their body digest food. Participants will also learn how to blow up a balloon using everyday yeast, and will go on a nutrient scavenger hunt while they follow a recipe guaranteed to cook up fun.

Junior Reactors, at 6 p.m. May 9, lets budding scientists explore the world of atoms as they learn about chemical reactions and generate their own reactions during the workshop, with a set of Atomic Coins to take home.

Rocket Science at 6 p.m. June 13 closes the series, and lets the imagination of the attendees take flight as they build and launch rockets, and learn what must occur to overcome gravity.

For more class information, go to the city’s website.