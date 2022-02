By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Key fobs for a mobility scooter and a 2022 Kia Sportage were reported stolen Jan. 26 from an apartment in the Meadows at Southgate apartment complex.

The victim, who lives alone, said he was asleep when he heard his apartment door being shut, and when he went to investigate, he discovered that his key fobs were missing from his Carhartt coat pocket, and he is sure he did not misplace them.