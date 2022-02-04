Man fleeing crash leaves footprints

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A Southgate man who fled a rollover crash at 12:04 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 1800 block of Eureka made the mistake of leaving footprints in the snow when he fled the scene.

The trail, along with witness statements, led them to a house several blocks away, where police officers interviewed the residents to determine the suspect.

The suspect refused to speak with police officers, so a warrant for his arrest will be sought.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the investigative work of the police officers illustrates the pride the officers take in the profession and their dedication to serving their community.