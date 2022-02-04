Shuttered banquet hall burglarized

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Chairs, tables, coolers and other banquet hall equipment were stolen Jan. 26 by two men who broke into a shuttered banquet hall at 9981 Telegraph Road, with their illegal deeds captured by surveillance cameras, which uploaded the footage to the cloud before the cameras were stolen.

The men entered by prying open a door on the south side of the building.

There were no cameras on the exterior of the building, and the building owner said he did not recognize the men shown in the footage.