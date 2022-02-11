Grant will replace dog kennel doors and gates at DCACA

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council accepted a $66,500 grant from Two Seven Oh Inc. to replace dog kennel doors and gates at Downriver Central Animal Control Agency during its Feb. 7 meeting.

Two Seven Oh Inc. provides support to small Michigan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations which focus on the well-being of animals and environmental improvement.

The replacement of the dog kennel doors and gates will occur at the Southgate site, and will likely take six months to complete.

The grant is a reimbursement grant, which means recipients receive the funding after the expenses have been incurred and the expenses verified.

DCACA, 14300 Reaume Parkway in Southgate, is a collaboration between Wyandotte, Southgate, Riverview and Allen Park. The Southgate facility does intake, while the Wyandotte location serves as the main adoption center.

It is staffed by city of Wyandotte employees and volunteers.