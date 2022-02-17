Heights approves street light replacement contract with DTE Energy

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Lights throughout Dearborn Heights will shine brighter and more efficiently following an agreement between the city and DTE Energy to replace street lights with light emitting diode lamps, which will pay for itself in 1.7 years.

An announcement was made by the city and the contract was unanimously approved during the Feb. 8 City Council meeting. Councilman Ray Muscat was absent.

The new LED streetlamps will save the city about $278,000 annually in energy usage in comparison to its current street lighting energy costs.

The project will be completed in three phases, with the first phase replacing nearly all of the outdated mercury-vapor and incandescent fixtures throughout the city, in favor of brighter, more energy efficient LED lamps.

The city currently has 463 LED lights from earlier upgrades that will remain in operation. The new higher energy efficienct fixtures will be mounted on existing poles.

“Additional improvements scheduled for later this year include a renewed initiative for lamp post inspections, and where required, their replacement, which was last done in 2019,” the release said. “Structurally sound posts needing aesthetic ‘touch-ups’ will also receive fresh paint later this year.”

The second phase, scheduled for later this year, includes the addition of six new LED fixtures on streets surrounding the Daly Park grounds.

A third phase of the project is still in the evaluation stage, but will see the upgrade of lamps along Warren Avenue.

“Due to the unique style of the lamps that were installed throughout this area several years ago (coupled with underground wiring), alternative replacement equipment and methods must be sought before plans can be finalized and work can begin on this phase,” the release said.

Under the agreement, DTE will assume all maintenance work on the lights.

Currently the city’s street lights include a combination of many different light fixtures, including mercury vapor, metal halide and high pressure sodium, which vary in intensity from 65 watts to as high as 250 watts or 400 watts.

This is causing large variations in lighting levels throughout the city which will be addressed with the new fixtures that will have a uniformly bright output level throughout.

“I am thrilled we are able to bring this project to fruition,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said in the release. “This is a win-win for both our residents and our businesses. Not only will we experience newer and brighter lights to help enhance the safety of our neighborhoods, we will also see an annual savings of well over a quarter million dollars from what we have been spending.

“I am grateful to our DTE colleagues, as well as those city officials who played such an instrumental part in negotiating this agreement.”

Bazzi said the project will pay for itself in 1.7 years.

“It will be paid from the amount of money we will save with the new LED lighting,” he said. “After the 1.7 years, then we’re going to save between $30,000 to $40,000 a month in electricity.”

City Engineer Ali Dib said that replacing higher wattage lights with LEDs will save the city about $40,000 per month.

“Life expectancy of these units are very short compared to LED, plus the consumption of energy is quite high” he said. “As the mayor indicated, in 1.7 years you will get your money back just from the energy savings alone plus we worked it out with DTE to make sure that we have every available rebate included in the project, and we also made the project a little larger.”

Residents will be asked to play an active role in ensuring their neighborhoods do not have any burned out lamps by contacting DTE directly.

“Every street light in the city has a small tag near the base of the pole with an identification number stamped on it,” Bazzi said in the release. “When a resident sees a street light that is not working, we encourage them to record the pole’s tag number and report it to the DTE Street Light Problem website.”

Residents can report street lights that need repairs to DTE at www.dteenergy.com under “Report Outdoor Light Problem.”

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])