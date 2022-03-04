2 Lincoln Park schools experience substance abuse incidents

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – From high school students smoking methamphetamine to elementary students sharing sedatives, the school system recently faced its share of substance abuse challenges.

At Lincoln Park High School on Feb. 24, four students were found to be smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe in a school bathroom stall, and posted a video on social media.

Police officers were called to the school, and out of an abundance of caution, the students, who were under the influence, were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Supt. Terry Dangerfield said in a Feb. 25 letter to the community that, in addition to charges stemming from the police investigation, the students face school disciplinary action, which could include expulsion.

The next day, on Feb. 25, a student at Paun Elementary gave Atarax, a sedative used to treat anxiety and tension, to two fellow students.

The students who took the medication were medically evaluated.

Dangerfield asked parents to talk to their children about the dangers of illegal drug use.

He also stressed that possession of and illegal substance use will not be tolerated in Lincoln Park Public Schools.

“This behavior does not represent the vast majority of the Lincoln Park Schools students, families and our community,” Dangerfield said. “We will help ensure the students involved receive the help and support they need, and we will continue to maintain our focus on a culture of compassion, respect and sound judgement.”