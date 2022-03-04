MDOT project to mill and resurface Telegraph from Van Born to Oxford

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

North and southbound Telegraph Road, from Van Born Road to Oxford Street, will be milled and resurfaced by the Michigan Department of Transportation beginning this month and ending next fall.

In addition to the shave and pave, the work will include curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rails, sign work and signal modernization at six locations.

The project will also include work on the Ecorse Creek Bridge, which is between Hanover and Currier streets in Dearborn Heights.

Tree removal work on the Telegraph Road median is expected to begin in mid-March, weather permitting.

The repairs will begin on the left lanes, shifting traffic to the right lanes, then will switch to do the repairs on the lanes on the right side. After the repairs are completed, the resurfacing will be done, with just one lane open north and south for through traffic.

While MDOT will try to limit the times when just one lane is open to traffic in each direction, drivers should plan ahead and seek alternative routes to avoid frustration and delays.