Southgate receives 100th EGLE Drinking Water Asset Management grant

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The city was awarded the 100th Michigan drinking water grant Feb. 25 by the Infrastructure Finance Section of the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who announced the milestone Feb. 25, said the Michigan Clean Water Plan invests in Michigan communities to help ensure access to safe, affordable water.

“Together, we will keep replacing lead service lines, lowering the cost of water and removing toxic contaminants,” she said.

Whitmer said federal resources can help shore up water infrastructure throughout Michigan, and can be used to address lead-laden water service lines, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAs, undersized sewers, and failing septic systems, especially in communities with constrained budgets.

Southgate received $599,219, which the city will use as part of its asset management plan and Distribution System Materials Inventory to field verify at least 370 of the city’s 10,530 service lines.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa thanked EGLE for making the much-needed grants available.

“Water safety and integrity are vital for any community,” he said. “As we look to replace lead service lines in our neighborhoods, this Drinking Water Asset Management grant will be instrumental in identifying potential hazardous infrastructure and enhancing our ability to correct those situations in a timely manner.”

Other Downriver cities receiving DWAM grants include: Taylor, $387,150; Allen Park, $53,200; Wyandotte, $98,800; and Lincoln Park, $562,637, with Wyandotte also receiving $674,490 for a Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction project.