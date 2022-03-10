Local authors, illustrator present book at Caroline Kennedy Library

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Local authors and an illustrator will introduce and sign their book, “The Things They Did,” stories from the pandemic, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 15 at Caroline Kennedy Library.

Local author and Henry Ford College professor Michael Hill of Redford Township, local journalist Dave Herndon and artist Misty Bond of Wyandotte will sell and autograph the book, “The Things They Did,” pandemic recollections, to which they contributed, at the library, 24590 George Ave. in Dearborn Heights.

Proceeds from the library sale will be donated to charity.

The book has nine illustrated stories and two prose contributions, based on people’s experiences during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

Hill wrote one of the stories and the foreword, while Herndon wrote a story, edited the book and published it.